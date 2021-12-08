Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

NYSE PDM opened at $18.29 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

