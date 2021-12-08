PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.99 and last traded at $113.12. Approximately 31,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 39,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 79,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.