PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 3rd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PML opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PML. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.