Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of -787.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $212.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

