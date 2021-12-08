Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

