Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $264.45 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $264.45 million and $532,499.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00350599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00149048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091947 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003243 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,720,105 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

