Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is -327.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

