Plasma Finance Achieves Market Cap of $11.09 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $392,596.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

