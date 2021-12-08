Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

