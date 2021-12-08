Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

