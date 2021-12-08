Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 52,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,115,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $416.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

