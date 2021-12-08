Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $833.93

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.93 ($11.06) and traded as low as GBX 780 ($10.34). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.48), with a volume of 164,032 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.79) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 808.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 833.93. The firm has a market cap of £791.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($153,361.62).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

