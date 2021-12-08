Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

