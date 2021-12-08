Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) vs. LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Critical Comparison

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pop Culture Group and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pop Culture Group and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 1 2 0 2.67

LiveVox has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pop Culture Group and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.75 $4.27 million N/A N/A LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

