Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $672.13

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 672.13 ($8.91) and traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.88). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 704 ($9.34), with a volume of 5,907 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 672.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 626.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £323.18 million and a PE ratio of 32.18.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

