Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $34.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.36.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $19.67 on Friday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $56,763.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,234 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

