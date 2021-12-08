PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PriceSmart by 52.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.