Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. 7,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,696. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.