Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.74% of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

DBLV stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

