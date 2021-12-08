Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Fluent worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLNT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 1,202.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter worth $140,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $89,800. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

