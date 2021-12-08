Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

US Foods stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

