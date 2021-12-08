Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 941 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

