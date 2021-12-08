Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke Sells 5,500 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCSA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

