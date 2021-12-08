Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progressive continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for the company's growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. However, shares of Progressive have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on the company's margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

PGR opened at $96.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

