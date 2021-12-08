Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $47.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
