Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $47.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

