ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 264,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,924,383 shares.The stock last traded at $77.18 and had previously closed at $73.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

