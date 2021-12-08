Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

