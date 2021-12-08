Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. 7,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

