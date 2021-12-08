Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

