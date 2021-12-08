Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NILSY shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,065. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

