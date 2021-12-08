PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 50.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PVH by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

PVH opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

