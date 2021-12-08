PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.94.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.