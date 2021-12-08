Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Decreased by Analyst

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $243,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $499,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

