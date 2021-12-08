Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.47 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

