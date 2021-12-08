Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

FIVE stock opened at $200.73 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.