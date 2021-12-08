QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 207,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

