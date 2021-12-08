Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,571,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

