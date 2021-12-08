Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 632,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MT opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

