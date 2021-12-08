Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,689,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,740,000 after buying an additional 441,757 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $480.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

