Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.