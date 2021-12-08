Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.