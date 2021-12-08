Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Barry M. Kitt Acquires 49,706 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 49,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

