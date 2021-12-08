QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

