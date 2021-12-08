Qutoutiao Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 10th (NASDAQ:QTT)

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.87.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.
