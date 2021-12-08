Qutoutiao Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 10th (NASDAQ:QTT)

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.