Rahul K. Roy Sells 54,456 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 690,323 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

