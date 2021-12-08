Rahul K. Roy Sells 54,456 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.