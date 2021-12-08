Ramsey Quantitative Systems Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. American Tower makes up about 1.7% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

