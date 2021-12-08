Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $215,000 Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.48 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.