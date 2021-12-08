Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 2,048,592 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.