Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 162 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKSI opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

