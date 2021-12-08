Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

